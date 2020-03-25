Bullseye Asset Management LLC Makes New Investment in Forescout Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:FSCT)

Bullseye Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Forescout Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:FSCT) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 31,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,041,000. Bullseye Asset Management LLC owned about 0.07% of Forescout Technologies at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Amadeus Capital Partners LTD bought a new stake in Forescout Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $89,548,000. Sachem Head Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Forescout Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,840,000. Altai Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Forescout Technologies by 407.8% during the fourth quarter. Altai Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,496,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,078,000 after acquiring an additional 1,201,587 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Forescout Technologies by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 887,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,108,000 after acquiring an additional 40,920 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Forescout Technologies by 37.2% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 752,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,695,000 after acquiring an additional 204,238 shares in the last quarter. 84.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Forescout Technologies alerts:

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Forescout Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Monness Crespi & Hardt downgraded shares of Forescout Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Forescout Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $33.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Piper Jaffray Companies started coverage on shares of Forescout Technologies in a research note on Monday, December 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Forescout Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Forescout Technologies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.27.

NASDAQ FSCT traded up $0.64 on Wednesday, hitting $30.59. The stock had a trading volume of 197,134 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,542,006. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $31.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.13. Forescout Technologies Inc has a 52-week low of $20.66 and a 52-week high of $45.04. The stock has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.68 and a beta of 1.06.

Forescout Technologies (NASDAQ:FSCT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.03). Forescout Technologies had a negative return on equity of 114.68% and a negative net margin of 35.19%. The firm had revenue of $91.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $95.23 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.01) earnings per share. Forescout Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Forescout Technologies Inc will post -2.57 EPS for the current year.

In other Forescout Technologies news, insider Pedro Abreu sold 8,040 shares of Forescout Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.57, for a total value of $261,862.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 116,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,787,500.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Christopher Harms sold 5,859 shares of Forescout Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.19, for a total transaction of $159,306.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 127,771 shares in the company, valued at $3,474,093.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 65,281 shares of company stock worth $2,075,615 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 13.80% of the company’s stock.

Forescout Technologies Profile

Forescout Technologies, Inc provides network security products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. It offers CounterACT that provides for visibility and control capabilities across campus information technology and Internet of Things (IoT) devices, operational technology devices, data center physical and virtual devices, and cloud virtual devices; and SilentDefense, which offers visibility and control capabilities within the operational technology portion of the network.

Featured Story: Cost of Equity For A Business, Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FSCT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Forescout Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:FSCT).

Receive News & Ratings for Forescout Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Forescout Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.