Bullseye Asset Management LLC Makes New Investment in Guidewire Software Inc (NYSE:GWRE)

Bullseye Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Guidewire Software Inc (NYSE:GWRE) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 27,219 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,988,000. Guidewire Software makes up approximately 2.9% of Bullseye Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GWRE. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in Guidewire Software by 181.7% in the fourth quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 307 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the period. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Guidewire Software during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Guidewire Software during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Guidewire Software by 1,412.5% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 363 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Guidewire Software during the 4th quarter worth $39,000.

In related news, COO Priscilla Hung sold 3,284 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.69, for a total transaction of $360,221.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 5,057 shares in the company, valued at approximately $554,702.33. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Andrew William Fraser Brown sold 2,091 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.43, for a total value of $178,634.13. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $255,008.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 47,732 shares of company stock worth $5,102,018. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on GWRE shares. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Guidewire Software in a research note on Friday, January 10th. ValuEngine raised Guidewire Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on Guidewire Software from $140.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Guidewire Software from $122.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co cut their price target on Guidewire Software from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $111.20.

GWRE stock traded up $3.03 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $80.89. The stock had a trading volume of 596,098 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,595,120. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $103.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $109.14. Guidewire Software Inc has a 1-year low of $72.40 and a 1-year high of $124.16. The stock has a market cap of $6.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -323.56 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 6.84 and a current ratio of 6.84.

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 4th. The technology company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.32. Guidewire Software had a positive return on equity of 0.83% and a negative net margin of 2.93%. The business had revenue of $173.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $163.83 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.34 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Guidewire Software Inc will post -0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Guidewire Software, Inc provides software products for property and casualty insurers worldwide. The company offers Guidewire InsuranceSuite comprising Guidewire PolicyCenter, BillingCenter, and ClaimCenter applications. It also provides Guidewire InsuranceNow, a cloud-based platform, which offers policy, billing, and claims management functionality to insurers that prefer to subscribe to a cloud-based solution.

