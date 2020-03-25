Bullseye Asset Management LLC Makes New Investment in IAA (NYSE:IAA)

Bullseye Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of IAA (NYSE:IAA) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 53,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,539,000. IAA makes up approximately 2.5% of Bullseye Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new position in IAA during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. CNB Bank bought a new position in shares of IAA in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IAA in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Great Diamond Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IAA in the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of IAA in the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000.

Get IAA alerts:

NYSE:IAA traded up $4.09 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $32.23. 33,113 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,573,607. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $42.49 and its 200-day moving average is $43.57. The firm has a market cap of $3.39 billion and a PE ratio of 19.64. IAA has a twelve month low of $21.79 and a twelve month high of $51.74.

IAA (NYSE:IAA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 18th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $355.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $348.11 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that IAA will post 1.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have issued reports on IAA. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of IAA from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Barrington Research upgraded shares of IAA from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 16th. Stephens decreased their price target on shares of IAA from $53.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Northcoast Research upgraded shares of IAA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of IAA from $46.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. IAA presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.13.

About IAA

IAA, Inc provides salvage vehicle auctions and related services. It offers salvage auction services, such as inbound transportation logistics, inspection, evaluation, salvage recovery, titling, and settlement administrative services. The company's salvage auctions facilitate the remarketing of damaged vehicles designated as total losses by insurance companies, charity donation vehicles, recovered stolen (or theft) vehicles, and low value used vehicles through live and online auctions.

Featured Story: Quiet Period Expirations Explained

Receive News & Ratings for IAA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IAA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.