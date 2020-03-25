Bullseye Asset Management LLC Purchases New Position in PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRO)

Bullseye Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRO) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 53,183 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $3,187,000. PROS makes up about 3.1% of Bullseye Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Bullseye Asset Management LLC owned 0.13% of PROS at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisor Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of PROS by 25.2% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,020 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in PROS in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in PROS by 41.6% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,617 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $157,000 after buying an additional 769 shares in the last quarter. Silvant Capital Management LLC grew its stake in PROS by 67.1% in the 4th quarter. Silvant Capital Management LLC now owns 2,781 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $167,000 after buying an additional 1,117 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in PROS in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $208,000. 97.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get PROS alerts:

In other news, CFO Stefan B. Schulz sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.85, for a total transaction of $121,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Greg Petersen sold 1,743 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.08, for a total transaction of $118,663.44. Following the sale, the director now owns 108,099 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,359,379.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,743 shares of company stock worth $361,743 in the last quarter. 10.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

PROS stock traded down $0.65 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $29.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,198 shares, compared to its average volume of 536,372. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.97. The stock has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.32 and a beta of 1.30. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $43.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $55.85. PROS Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $19.73 and a 12 month high of $75.39.

PROS (NYSE:PRO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The software maker reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $66.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.22 million. PROS had a negative return on equity of 34.78% and a negative net margin of 27.60%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.06) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that PROS Holdings, Inc. will post -0.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on PRO. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of PROS from $80.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of PROS from $52.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of PROS in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of PROS in a research report on Sunday, February 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered shares of PROS from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.17.

PROS Company Profile

PROS Holdings, Inc offers artificial intelligence (AI) solutions that power commerce in the digital economy worldwide. The company's solutions enable buying experiences for business-to-business (B2B) and business-to-consumer companies. It delivers its cloud-based solutions through the Internet as a Service on a subscription basis.

Featured Article: FAANG Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for PROS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PROS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.