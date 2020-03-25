Bullseye Asset Management LLC Purchases New Stake in Aimmune Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:AIMT)

Bullseye Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Aimmune Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:AIMT) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 43,512 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,456,000. Aimmune Therapeutics makes up approximately 1.4% of Bullseye Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Bullseye Asset Management LLC owned 0.07% of Aimmune Therapeutics at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in Aimmune Therapeutics by 45.1% in the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,579 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 491 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Aimmune Therapeutics by 28.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 439,100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $14,696,000 after acquiring an additional 96,086 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in Aimmune Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $282,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC raised its holdings in Aimmune Therapeutics by 61.4% in the fourth quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 20,386 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $682,000 after acquiring an additional 7,752 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in Aimmune Therapeutics by 50.7% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 35,057 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,173,000 after acquiring an additional 11,793 shares in the last quarter. 74.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Aimmune Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of Aimmune Therapeutics stock traded up $0.43 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $14.26. 71,180 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,043,577. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $22.28 and its 200 day moving average is $26.73. The stock has a market cap of $866.73 million, a PE ratio of -3.60 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a current ratio of 3.14. Aimmune Therapeutics Inc has a 12 month low of $10.09 and a 12 month high of $37.00.

Aimmune Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AIMT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.06). During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.95) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Aimmune Therapeutics Inc will post -3.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Aimmune Therapeutics news, insider Daniel C. Md Adelman sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $700,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Andrew Oxtoby acquired 3,000 shares of Aimmune Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $14.76 per share, with a total value of $44,280.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders acquired 132,665 shares of company stock valued at $1,650,792 and sold 30,400 shares valued at $1,045,100. 13.75% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Roth Capital upped their price target on shares of Aimmune Therapeutics from to in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Aimmune Therapeutics from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 2nd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Aimmune Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 target price (down previously from $33.00) on shares of Aimmune Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 target price on shares of Aimmune Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Aimmune Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.67.

About Aimmune Therapeutics

Aimmune Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes product candidates for the treatment of peanut and other food allergies. Its lead Characterized Oral Desensitization ImmunoTherapy (CODIT) product candidate is AR101, an investigational biologic, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of patients with peanut allergy.

See Also: How to Invest in the Dividend Aristocrat Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AIMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aimmune Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:AIMT).

Receive News & Ratings for Aimmune Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aimmune Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.