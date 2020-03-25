Bullseye Asset Management LLC Purchases Shares of 138,855 NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO)

Bullseye Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 138,855 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,062,000. NeoGenomics comprises about 3.9% of Bullseye Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Bullseye Asset Management LLC owned 0.13% of NeoGenomics as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in NeoGenomics by 503.9% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 936 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 781 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of NeoGenomics by 66.1% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,742 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 693 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NeoGenomics during the 4th quarter worth about $96,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NeoGenomics during the 4th quarter worth about $189,000. Finally, Sciencast Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of NeoGenomics during the 4th quarter worth about $211,000. Institutional investors own 89.13% of the company’s stock.

In other NeoGenomics news, Director Steven C. Jones sold 297,300 shares of NeoGenomics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.77, for a total transaction of $8,553,321.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 195,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,616,882.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Robert J. Shovlin sold 98,093 shares of NeoGenomics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.86, for a total transaction of $3,027,149.98. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 249,733 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,706,760.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 8.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NeoGenomics stock traded up $1.01 on Wednesday, hitting $28.06. The stock had a trading volume of 41,317 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,288,414. The stock has a market cap of $2.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 405.63 and a beta of 1.09. NeoGenomics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $18.52 and a twelve month high of $34.97. The company has a quick ratio of 4.32, a current ratio of 4.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The business’s 50 day moving average is $29.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.30.

NeoGenomics (NASDAQ:NEO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The medical research company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $106.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $104.25 million. NeoGenomics had a return on equity of 5.27% and a net margin of 1.96%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 39.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.06 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that NeoGenomics, Inc. will post 0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Craig Hallum began coverage on NeoGenomics in a report on Monday, March 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $38.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on NeoGenomics from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Raymond James increased their price objective on NeoGenomics from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. ValuEngine downgraded NeoGenomics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded NeoGenomics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. NeoGenomics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.43.

NeoGenomics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a network of cancer-focused genetic testing laboratories in the United States; and laboratories in Switzerland and Singapore. It operates in two segments, Clinical Services and Pharma Services. The company's laboratories provide genetic and molecular testing services to hospitals, pathologists, oncologists, urologists, other clinicians and researchers, pharmaceutical firms, academic centers, and other clinical laboratories.

