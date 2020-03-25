Bullseye Asset Management LLC Purchases Shares of 7,651 BIO-TECHNE Corp (NASDAQ:TECH)

Bullseye Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of BIO-TECHNE Corp (NASDAQ:TECH) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 7,651 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,679,000. BIO-TECHNE makes up approximately 1.6% of Bullseye Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of BIO-TECHNE by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 12,279 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,695,000 after purchasing an additional 918 shares in the last quarter. Great Lakes Retirement Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BIO-TECHNE during the fourth quarter worth $504,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of BIO-TECHNE by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 64,448 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $14,147,000 after purchasing an additional 1,490 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc lifted its position in shares of BIO-TECHNE by 397.6% during the fourth quarter. Man Group plc now owns 39,224 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $8,610,000 after purchasing an additional 31,342 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of BIO-TECHNE by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 21,746 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,773,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. 93.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TECH traded up $0.75 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $170.63. The company had a trading volume of 10,783 shares, compared to its average volume of 311,577. The company has a market cap of $6.53 billion, a PE ratio of 34.23, a P/E/G ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 1.27. The business has a 50-day moving average of $192.21 and a 200-day moving average of $205.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 4.43 and a quick ratio of 3.52. BIO-TECHNE Corp has a 1-year low of $155.17 and a 1-year high of $223.29.

BIO-TECHNE (NASDAQ:TECH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The biotechnology company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.13 by ($0.05). BIO-TECHNE had a net margin of 26.20% and a return on equity of 12.45%. The company had revenue of $184.93 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $191.34 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.06 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that BIO-TECHNE Corp will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th were paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.75%. BIO-TECHNE’s payout ratio is 33.68%.

In other BIO-TECHNE news, CEO Charles R. Kummeth sold 10,276 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.28, for a total transaction of $2,232,769.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 4.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of BIO-TECHNE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Eight Capital cut shares of BIO-TECHNE from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 24th. TheStreet raised shares of BIO-TECHNE from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Stephens began coverage on shares of BIO-TECHNE in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of BIO-TECHNE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. BIO-TECHNE has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $231.86.

Bio-Techne Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells biotechnology reagents, instruments, and clinical diagnostic controls worldwide. It operates in three segments: Biotechnology, Protein Platforms, and Diagnostics. The Biotechnology segment offers specialized proteins, such as cytokines and growth factors, immunoassays, antibodies, and related reagents to the biotechnology research community; and in situ hybridization, media, and other cell culture products and reagents.

