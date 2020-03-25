Bullseye Asset Management LLC Purchases Shares of 81,890 CryoPort Inc (NASDAQ:CYRX)

Bullseye Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CryoPort Inc (NASDAQ:CYRX) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 81,890 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,348,000. Bullseye Asset Management LLC owned about 0.23% of CryoPort as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Mercantile Trust Co. grew its holdings in CryoPort by 19.8% during the fourth quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 7,393 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 1,221 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in CryoPort by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 39,816 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $655,000 after purchasing an additional 1,273 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of CryoPort by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 31,515 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $519,000 after acquiring an additional 1,962 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in shares of CryoPort in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in shares of CryoPort in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Institutional investors own 77.52% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CYRX. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on CryoPort from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th. BidaskClub raised CryoPort from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Stephens began coverage on CryoPort in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. B. Riley reduced their price objective on CryoPort from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott reissued a “buy” rating and issued a price objective on shares of CryoPort in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.25.

Shares of CYRX traded up $0.87 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $15.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,244 shares, compared to its average volume of 494,487. CryoPort Inc has a one year low of $12.35 and a one year high of $25.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 18.77 and a current ratio of 18.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $577.55 million, a PE ratio of -29.41 and a beta of 0.81. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $17.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.44.

CryoPort (NASDAQ:CYRX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The consumer goods maker reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $9.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.20 million. CryoPort had a negative return on equity of 19.08% and a negative net margin of 54.01%. CryoPort’s quarterly revenue was up 61.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.08) earnings per share. Analysts expect that CryoPort Inc will post -0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CryoPort, Inc engages in the provision of logistics solutions to the life science industry. It also provides logistics solutions for biologic materials such as immunotherapies, stem cells, CAR-T cells, and reproductive cells for clients worldwide, including points-of-care, clinical research organizations central laboratories, biopharmaceuticals, contract manufacturing, health centers, and university researchers.

