Bullseye Asset Management LLC Takes $1.33 Million Position in HMS Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:HMSY)

Bullseye Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HMS Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:HMSY) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 45,009 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,332,000. Bullseye Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.05% of HMS at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its stake in HMS by 5,809.5% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,241 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 1,220 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HMS in the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HMS in the fourth quarter worth approximately $73,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HMS in the fourth quarter worth approximately $82,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in shares of HMS in the third quarter worth approximately $103,000. 98.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

HMSY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $33.00 price target (down from $40.00) on shares of HMS in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on shares of HMS from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of HMS from $34.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of HMS from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reduced their price target on shares of HMS from $46.00 to $38.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.32.

NASDAQ:HMSY traded up $1.40 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $24.02. The stock had a trading volume of 357,240 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,119,371. The business’s 50 day moving average is $24.48 and its 200 day moving average is $29.55. HMS Holdings Corp has a fifty-two week low of $18.19 and a fifty-two week high of $40.67. The stock has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.26, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 3.92 and a quick ratio of 3.92.

HMS (NASDAQ:HMSY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 21st. The business services provider reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.04). HMS had a return on equity of 11.51% and a net margin of 13.93%. The firm had revenue of $163.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $170.77 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.31 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that HMS Holdings Corp will post 1.03 EPS for the current year.

HMS Holdings Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides cost containment solutions in the United States healthcare marketplace. The company offers coordination of benefits services to government and commercial healthcare payers to ensure that the correct party pays the claim; and population management solutions that provide risk-bearing organizations with intelligence across their member populations to identify risks, and enhance patient engagement and outcomes, as well as payment integrity, care management and consumer engagement, and analytical solutions.

