Bullseye Asset Management LLC Takes $1.77 Million Position in Paylocity Holding Corp (NASDAQ:PCTY)

Bullseye Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Paylocity Holding Corp (NASDAQ:PCTY) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 14,678 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,773,000. Paylocity makes up 1.7% of Bullseye Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Paylocity in the third quarter valued at $12,897,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Paylocity in the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Equitable Trust Co. bought a new stake in Paylocity during the third quarter valued at $217,000. We Are One Seven LLC boosted its stake in Paylocity by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 4,145 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $500,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the period. Finally, Brendel Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Paylocity during the fourth quarter valued at $1,980,000. Institutional investors own 67.36% of the company’s stock.

In related news, COO Michael R. Haske sold 17,197 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.58, for a total transaction of $2,211,190.26. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 796,892 shares in the company, valued at approximately $102,464,373.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Ronald V. Waters sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.05, for a total value of $450,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 21,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,913,562.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 30,855 shares of company stock valued at $3,739,448. 37.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms recently issued reports on PCTY. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Paylocity from $125.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Craig Hallum raised Paylocity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $145.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Paylocity from $105.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Paylocity from $115.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on Paylocity from $132.00 to $146.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $141.21.

PCTY stock traded up $4.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $91.42. 17,710 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 556,310. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $125.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $116.53. Paylocity Holding Corp has a 12 month low of $66.98 and a 12 month high of $150.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.65, a PEG ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 1.32.

Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The software maker reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.07. Paylocity had a return on equity of 19.02% and a net margin of 11.11%. The company had revenue of $128.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $130.22 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.23 EPS. Paylocity’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Paylocity Holding Corp will post 1.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Paylocity

Paylocity Holding Corporation provides cloud-based payroll and human capital management software solutions for medium-sized organizations in the United States. The company offers Paylocity Web Pay for enterprise-grade payroll processing and administration; Paylocity Web HR for employee record management, HR compliance and reporting, HR insight and analytics, and self-service portals; Talent Management for employee performance appraisal process and performance review; Paylocity Web Time, a time and attendance solution; and Paylocity Web Expense, an expense management tool designed to streamline and automate the expense management process.

