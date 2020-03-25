Bullseye Asset Management LLC Takes Position in OptimizeRx Co. (NASDAQ:OPRX)

Bullseye Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of OptimizeRx Co. (NASDAQ:OPRX) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 111,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,141,000. Bullseye Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.78% of OptimizeRx at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of OptimizeRx by 304.2% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 2,081 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of OptimizeRx by 34.7% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 10,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 2,678 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new position in shares of OptimizeRx during the 4th quarter valued at about $108,000. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of OptimizeRx by 34.9% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 17,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,000 after purchasing an additional 4,397 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of OptimizeRx by 16.5% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 21,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,000 after purchasing an additional 3,049 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.93% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on OPRX. William Blair began coverage on OptimizeRx in a report on Friday, January 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded OptimizeRx from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, B. Riley cut their price objective on OptimizeRx from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.00.

NASDAQ OPRX traded down $0.68 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $7.25. The stock had a trading volume of 1,130 shares, compared to its average volume of 138,439. The company has a market capitalization of $100.63 million, a PE ratio of -32.64 and a beta of 0.43. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $9.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 7.00 and a current ratio of 7.00. OptimizeRx Co. has a 12 month low of $6.50 and a 12 month high of $17.24.

OptimizeRx (NASDAQ:OPRX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $7.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.66 million. OptimizeRx had a negative return on equity of 7.56% and a negative net margin of 12.79%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that OptimizeRx Co. will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

OptimizeRx Profile

OptimizeRx Corporation provides digital health messaging services for pharmaceutical companies to communicate with healthcare providers. The company's cloud-based solutions support patient adherence to medications by providing real-time access to financial assistance, prior authorization, education, and critical clinical information; and network consists of electronic health records platforms, which provide the ambulatory patient market with access to their workflow at the point-of-care.

