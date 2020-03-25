Bullseye Asset Management LLC Takes Position in Primo Water Co. (NASDAQ:PRMW)

Bullseye Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Primo Water Co. (NASDAQ:PRMW) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 96,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,316,000. Bullseye Asset Management LLC owned 0.07% of Primo Water at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Primo Water by 17.3% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 7,630,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,387,000 after buying an additional 1,124,033 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Primo Water during the third quarter worth approximately $380,000. Barclays PLC grew its stake in Primo Water by 41.8% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 39,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $481,000 after purchasing an additional 11,548 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Primo Water during the third quarter worth approximately $544,000. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in Primo Water by 8.2% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 693,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,517,000 after purchasing an additional 52,331 shares during the period. 85.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Thomas Harrington bought 84,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $12.08 per share, for a total transaction of $1,014,720.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 252,411 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,049,124.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 10.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Primo Water stock traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $8.77. The stock had a trading volume of 165,568 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,217,715. Primo Water Co. has a fifty-two week low of $6.33 and a fifty-two week high of $16.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.92. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a PE ratio of 97.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.62 and a beta of 0.77.

Primo Water (NASDAQ:PRMW) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05. Primo Water had a return on equity of 7.11% and a net margin of 1.29%. The company had revenue of $600.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $602.40 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Primo Water Co. will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 9th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.74%. Primo Water’s dividend payout ratio is presently 70.59%.

Several research firms recently commented on PRMW. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Primo Water from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price on shares of Primo Water in a research note on Monday. CIBC cut Primo Water from a “sector outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $22.54 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, February 21st. TD Securities raised their target price on Primo Water from $18.00 to $19.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut Primo Water from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.29.

Primo Water

Primo Water Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides multi-gallon purified bottled water, self-service refill water, and water dispensers in the United States and Canada. It operates in three segments: Refill, Exchange, and Dispensers. The Refill segment sells filtered drinking water dispensed directly to consumers through self-service machines.

