Bullseye Asset Management LLC Takes Position in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC)

Bullseye Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 68,169 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,186,000. SS&C Technologies comprises 4.0% of Bullseye Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SSNC. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in SS&C Technologies by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 18,985,371 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,165,706,000 after acquiring an additional 211,784 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in SS&C Technologies by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,460,750 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $458,089,000 after acquiring an additional 147,039 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in SS&C Technologies by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,675,325 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $241,107,000 after purchasing an additional 47,581 shares during the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. increased its position in SS&C Technologies by 22.3% in the 3rd quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 3,520,078 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $181,530,000 after purchasing an additional 642,179 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. increased its position in SS&C Technologies by 15.9% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 2,998,144 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $184,085,000 after purchasing an additional 412,175 shares during the last quarter. 80.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SSNC stock traded up $1.84 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $40.56. The stock had a trading volume of 121,751 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,125,658. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $29.51 and a one year high of $67.73. The firm has a market cap of $9.87 billion, a PE ratio of 23.25 and a beta of 1.30.

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The technology company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. SS&C Technologies had a return on equity of 19.64% and a net margin of 9.46%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.95 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 16th. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd were given a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 28th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.23%. SS&C Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.81%.

In other SS&C Technologies news, Director Smita Conjeevaram acquired 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $58.80 per share, for a total transaction of $73,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $249,900. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Patrick J. Pedonti sold 90,000 shares of SS&C Technologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.11, for a total value of $5,859,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,255,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 3,001 shares of company stock valued at $142,541 in the last 90 days. 14.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have weighed in on SSNC shares. ValuEngine raised SS&C Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on SS&C Technologies to $61.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 24th. BidaskClub lowered SS&C Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Needham & Company LLC lowered SS&C Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $65.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, BTIG Research started coverage on SS&C Technologies in a research report on Monday, January 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $72.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $71.50.

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc provides software products and software-enabled services to financial services and healthcare industries in the United States, Canada, rest of the Americas, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. The company's products and services allow its clients to automate and integrate front-office functions, such as trading and modeling; middle-office functions, including portfolio management and reporting; and back-office functions comprising accounting, transfer agency, compliance, regulatory services, performance measurement, reconciliation, reporting, processing, and clearing.

