Bullseye Asset Management LLC Takes Position in Stemline Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:STML)

Bullseye Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stemline Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:STML) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 123,197 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,310,000. Bullseye Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.25% of Stemline Therapeutics as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Stemline Therapeutics by 8.2% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 17,250 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $180,000 after purchasing an additional 1,313 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of Stemline Therapeutics by 48.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,841 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,909 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of Stemline Therapeutics by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 56,322 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $599,000 after purchasing an additional 1,924 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Stemline Therapeutics by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 70,495 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $749,000 after purchasing an additional 2,133 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Stemline Therapeutics by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 185,080 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,967,000 after purchasing an additional 2,272 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.86% of the company’s stock.

STML traded down $0.12 on Wednesday, hitting $4.31. The company had a trading volume of 50,864 shares, compared to its average volume of 972,281. The company has a market cap of $214.09 million, a PE ratio of -2.41 and a beta of 1.44. Stemline Therapeutics Inc has a 12-month low of $3.21 and a 12-month high of $18.22. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.78.

Stemline Therapeutics (NASDAQ:STML) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 13th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $11.83 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.82 million. Stemline Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 56.00% and a negative net margin of 177.74%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Stemline Therapeutics Inc will post -1.29 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CAO David Gionco sold 5,011 shares of Stemline Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.08, for a total transaction of $25,455.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Kenneth Hoberman sold 13,228 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.37, for a total transaction of $137,174.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 125,289 shares of company stock valued at $815,230. 13.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on STML. ValuEngine upgraded Stemline Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Aegis restated a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on shares of Stemline Therapeutics in a research report on Monday. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Stemline Therapeutics from to in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. HC Wainwright dropped their price target on Stemline Therapeutics from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Stemline Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Stemline Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.50.

Stemline Therapeutics Company Profile

Stemline Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, acquisition, development, and commercialization of oncology therapeutics in the United States and internationally. The company offers ELZONRIS, a targeted therapy directed to the interleukin-3 receptor (CD123) for patients with blastic plasmacytoid dendritic cell neoplasm in adults, and in pediatric patients two years and older.

