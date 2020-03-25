Bulwark Price Reaches $0.0079 (BWK)

Bulwark (CURRENCY:BWK) traded 8% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on March 25th. One Bulwark coin can now be bought for $0.0079 or 0.00000119 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including CryptoBridge, Stocks.Exchange and Cryptopia. In the last week, Bulwark has traded 43.7% higher against the US dollar. Bulwark has a total market cap of $118,518.40 and approximately $43.00 worth of Bulwark was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Bulwark alerts:

Electra (ECA) traded down 20.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SpaceChain (SPC) traded 14.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Denarius (D) traded 10.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0707 or 0.00001059 BTC.

Limitless VIP (VIP) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

VIP Tokens (VIP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Virta Unique Coin (VUC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Powercoin (PWR) traded 22.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

NamoCoin (NAMO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bulwark Coin Profile

BWK is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the NIST5 hashing algorithm. It launched on December 2nd, 2017. Bulwark’s total supply is 15,237,644 coins and its circulating supply is 14,918,590 coins. Bulwark’s official website is bulwarkcrypto.com. Bulwark’s official Twitter account is @BulwarkCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Bulwark is /r/bulwarkcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Bulwark Coin Trading

Bulwark can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge, Stocks.Exchange and Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bulwark directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bulwark should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bulwark using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Bulwark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bulwark and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.