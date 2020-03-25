Bunge Ltd (NYSE:BG) Position Increased by UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in Bunge Ltd (NYSE:BG) by 7.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 809,887 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 57,250 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned about 0.57% of Bunge worth $46,609,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its position in Bunge by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 245,773 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $14,144,000 after buying an additional 10,219 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of Bunge during the 4th quarter valued at $811,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bunge by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 314,203 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $18,083,000 after purchasing an additional 18,990 shares in the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its holdings in shares of Bunge by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 25,512 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,468,000 after purchasing an additional 2,637 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Bunge by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 550,212 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,666,000 after purchasing an additional 35,770 shares in the last quarter. 80.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Bunge stock traded up $1.63 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $36.63. 2,052,728 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,354,092. The company has a market cap of $4.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.91 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.55. Bunge Ltd has a 52 week low of $29.00 and a 52 week high of $59.65.

Bunge (NYSE:BG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The basic materials company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $1.05. Bunge had a negative net margin of 3.13% and a positive return on equity of 12.87%. The business had revenue of $10.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.34 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.08 EPS. Bunge’s revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Bunge Ltd will post 3.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 18th will be given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 15th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.46%. Bunge’s dividend payout ratio is 43.67%.

BG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Bunge from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bunge from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $64.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Bunge from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and set a $69.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $68.50.

In related news, CFO John W. Neppl purchased 5,863 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $53.90 per share, for a total transaction of $316,015.70. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,084,737.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Joseph Podwika purchased 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $53.47 per share, for a total transaction of $802,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at $802,050. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 92,793 shares of company stock worth $4,588,989 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.18% of the company’s stock.

About Bunge

Bunge Limited operates as an agribusiness and food company worldwide. It operates in five segments: Agribusiness, Edible Oil Products, Milling Products, Sugar and Bioenergy, and Fertilizer. The Agribusiness segment purchases, stores, transports, processes, and sells agricultural commodities and commodity products, including oilseeds primarily soybeans, rapeseed, canola, and sunflower seeds, as well as grains primarily wheat and corn; and vegetable oils and protein meals.

