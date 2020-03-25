Bunzl (LON:BNZL) PT Lowered to GBX 1,900

Bunzl (LON:BNZL) had its price objective reduced by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 2,340 ($30.78) to GBX 1,900 ($24.99) in a report released on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 34.75% from the company’s current price.

BNZL has been the topic of several other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised Bunzl to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from GBX 1,620 ($21.31) to GBX 2,000 ($26.31) in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Bunzl in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Bunzl from GBX 1,700 ($22.36) to GBX 1,800 ($23.68) and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Deutsche Bank increased their price target on Bunzl from GBX 2,290 ($30.12) to GBX 2,300 ($30.26) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Bunzl in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Bunzl presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 2,034.50 ($26.76).

Bunzl stock traded up GBX 52.50 ($0.69) during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting GBX 1,410 ($18.55). 2,645,049 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,290,000. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 134.59. Bunzl has a 12 month low of GBX 1,748.50 ($23.00) and a 12 month high of GBX 2,554 ($33.60). The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 1,810.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 1,994.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.75 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.49.

Bunzl (LON:BNZL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The company reported GBX 132.20 ($1.74) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of GBX 127.70 ($1.68) by GBX 4.50 ($0.06). As a group, analysts forecast that Bunzl will post 12973.032336 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Bunzl news, insider Frank van Zanten sold 5,346 shares of Bunzl stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,902 ($25.02), for a total value of £101,680.92 ($133,755.49).

Bunzl plc provides distribution and outsourcing services primarily in the North America, Continental Europe, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. It provides non-food consumables, including food packaging, napkins, disposable tableware, food service disposables, guest amenities, light and heavy catering equipment, cleaning and hygiene products, and safety items to hotels, restaurants, caterers, and food processors and packers, as well as the leisure sector.

