Burst Price Tops $0.0040 on Top Exchanges (BURST)

Burst (CURRENCY:BURST) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on March 25th. Burst has a market cap of $8.44 million and approximately $48,891.00 worth of Burst was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Burst coin can currently be bought for $0.0040 or 0.00000061 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Poloniex, Bittrex, Livecoin and Upbit. Over the last week, Burst has traded 17.4% higher against the dollar.

Burst Coin Profile

Burst (BURST) is a PoC coin that uses the Shabal256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 12th, 2014. Burst’s total supply is 2,086,981,600 coins. Burst’s official Twitter account is @Burstcoin_dev and its Facebook page is accessible here. Burst’s official message board is burstforum.net. The Reddit community for Burst is /r/burstcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Burst’s official website is www.burst-coin.org.

Buying and Selling Burst

Burst can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Poloniex, C-CEX, Livecoin, Upbit, Coinroom and Bittrex. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Burst directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Burst should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Burst using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

