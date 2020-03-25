Bushveld Minerals’ (BMN) Buy Rating Reiterated at Peel Hunt

Bushveld Minerals (LON:BMN)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by analysts at Peel Hunt in a report issued on Wednesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Bushveld Minerals in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th.

Shares of Bushveld Minerals stock traded up GBX 0.20 ($0.00) on Wednesday, hitting GBX 8.80 ($0.12). 13,345,210 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,480,000. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 16.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 20.51. The company has a current ratio of 4.73, a quick ratio of 3.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78. The company has a market cap of $101.46 million and a P/E ratio of 2.67. Bushveld Minerals has a 12-month low of GBX 8.41 ($0.11) and a 12-month high of GBX 41 ($0.54).

Bushveld Minerals Company Profile

Bushveld Minerals Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of mineral projects in South Africa. It operates through three segments: Vanadium and Iron Ore, Coal Exploration, and Vanadium Mining and Production. It explores for vanadium, titanium, iron ore, phosphate, tin, and thermal coal deposits.

