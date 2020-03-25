BUZZCoin Hits Market Capitalization of $264,827.96 (BUZZ)

BUZZCoin (CURRENCY:BUZZ) traded 96.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on March 25th. BUZZCoin has a total market cap of $264,827.96 and $6.00 worth of BUZZCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, BUZZCoin has traded 37% higher against the U.S. dollar. One BUZZCoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges including YoBit, Crex24, Trade Satoshi and CoinExchange.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get BUZZCoin alerts:

StrongHands (SHND) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Deutsche eMark (DEM) traded 26.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000026 BTC.

TEKcoin (TEK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

808Coin (808) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Credence Coin (CRDNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000092 BTC.

Neuro (NRO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ARbit (ARB) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Eurocoin (EUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

BUZZCoin Profile

BUZZCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on January 12th, 2016. BUZZCoin’s total supply is 20,000,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for BUZZCoin is /r/Buzzcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. BUZZCoin’s official Twitter account is @BuzzCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. BUZZCoin’s official website is www.buzzcoin.info.

BUZZCoin Coin Trading

BUZZCoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24, CoinExchange, Trade Satoshi and YoBit. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BUZZCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BUZZCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BUZZCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for BUZZCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BUZZCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.