BWX Technologies Inc (NYSE:BWXT) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of BWX Technologies Inc (NYSE:BWXT) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $64.71.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on BWXT shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BWX Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on BWX Technologies from $61.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Maxim Group lifted their price target on BWX Technologies to and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. ValuEngine upgraded BWX Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Finally, SunTrust Banks raised BWX Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 11th.

BWXT stock traded down $0.44 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $45.24. The stock had a trading volume of 4,922 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,191,642. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.12 billion, a PE ratio of 17.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $60.05. BWX Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $40.40 and a fifty-two week high of $70.57.

BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The technology company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $501.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $487.02 million. BWX Technologies had a net margin of 12.88% and a return on equity of 77.57%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.74 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that BWX Technologies will post 2.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 9th will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 6th. This is a positive change from BWX Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. BWX Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.01%.

In other news, CFO David S. Black sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.50, for a total transaction of $50,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 81,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,118,325.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 3,000 shares of company stock worth $181,960. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in BWX Technologies by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 75,082 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,723,000 after buying an additional 6,233 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BWX Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $998,000. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of BWX Technologies by 14.5% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 9,049 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $523,000 after acquiring an additional 1,145 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in BWX Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $654,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC increased its stake in BWX Technologies by 10.6% in the third quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 96,764 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,536,000 after acquiring an additional 9,277 shares during the last quarter.

BWX Technologies Company Profile

BWX Technologies, Inc manufactures and sells nuclear components to the United States government. The company operates in three segments: Nuclear Operations, Technical Services, and Nuclear Energy. The Nuclear Operations segment offers precision naval nuclear components and reactors; close-tolerance and equipment for nuclear applications; and components for defense applications, as well as critical nuclear components, fuels, and assemblies for government and other uses.

