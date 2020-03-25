Cabot Corp (NYSE:CBT) Shares Sold by Bank of America Corp DE

Bank of America Corp DE cut its holdings in Cabot Corp (NYSE:CBT) by 3.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,165,217 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 39,167 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned 2.06% of Cabot worth $55,371,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of Cabot by 16.4% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 88,855 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $4,222,000 after acquiring an additional 12,517 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cabot by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 219,986 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $10,454,000 after buying an additional 5,608 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Cabot by 246.1% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 74,666 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,548,000 after buying an additional 53,095 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cabot during the fourth quarter worth about $237,000. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Cabot during the fourth quarter worth about $527,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Cabot alerts:

NYSE CBT opened at $24.32 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.49. Cabot Corp has a 52-week low of $20.00 and a 52-week high of $50.58. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $36.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

Cabot (NYSE:CBT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.04). Cabot had a return on equity of 18.47% and a net margin of 3.98%. The firm had revenue of $727.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $772.38 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.87 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Cabot Corp will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th were paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.76%. Cabot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.81%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on CBT shares. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target on shares of Cabot in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Cabot from $41.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cabot from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $44.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Loop Capital cut their price target on shares of Cabot from $48.00 to $31.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Cabot from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.14.

Cabot Profile

Cabot Corporation operates as a specialty chemicals and performance materials company. The company offers rubber grade carbon blacks used in tires as a rubber reinforcing agent and performance additive, as well as in industrial products, such as hoses, belts, extruded profiles, and molded goods; and compounds of carbon black and rubber.

Featured Story: What is Compound Interest?



Receive News & Ratings for Cabot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cabot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.