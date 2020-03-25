Caci International Inc (NYSE:CACI) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Caci International Inc (NYSE:CACI) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the fourteen ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $281.50.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CACI. ValuEngine raised Caci International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Citigroup increased their target price on Caci International from $230.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Caci International from $256.00 to $215.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 target price on shares of Caci International in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on Caci International in a research note on Friday, March 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $300.00 target price on the stock.

In related news, Director William S. Wallace sold 163 shares of Caci International stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.87, for a total transaction of $44,803.81. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,220 shares in the company, valued at $2,809,171.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP J William Koegel, Jr. sold 1,000 shares of Caci International stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.21, for a total value of $272,210.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 15,398 shares in the company, valued at $4,191,489.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Caci International during the first quarter valued at about $93,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Caci International by 12.9% in the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 80,984 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $18,728,000 after purchasing an additional 9,264 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in shares of Caci International by 20.4% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 40,050 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $9,262,000 after purchasing an additional 6,773 shares during the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new stake in shares of Caci International in the fourth quarter worth about $549,000. Finally, Sciencast Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Caci International in the fourth quarter worth about $565,000. Institutional investors own 87.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CACI traded up $10.36 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $208.01. The stock had a trading volume of 7,294 shares, compared to its average volume of 252,395. The company’s 50-day moving average is $243.86 and its 200 day moving average is $240.17. Caci International has a 12-month low of $156.15 and a 12-month high of $288.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The company has a market capitalization of $4.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.29.

Caci International (NYSE:CACI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The information technology services provider reported $3.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.78 by $0.33. Caci International had a return on equity of 11.01% and a net margin of 4.92%. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.71 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Caci International will post 12.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CACI International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information solutions and services in North America and internationally. The company offers business systems solutions in the areas of financial, human capital, asset and materials, and administrative management; develops, integrates, and operates command and control solutions; and develops and integrates solutions that deliver multi-level unified communications from the enterprise directly to and from the tactical edge.

