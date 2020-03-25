Cadence Bancorp (NYSE:CADE) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Stifel Financial Corp

Stifel Financial Corp lowered its holdings in shares of Cadence Bancorp (NYSE:CADE) by 54.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 146,103 shares of the company’s stock after selling 172,239 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp owned approximately 0.11% of Cadence Bancorp worth $2,660,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. First Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in Cadence Bancorp by 344.8% during the 4th quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 2,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 1,710 shares in the last quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Cadence Bancorp by 35.5% during the 4th quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 950 shares during the period. Advisor Group Inc. increased its stake in Cadence Bancorp by 57.7% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 3,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 1,404 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Cadence Bancorp by 295.0% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc bought a new stake in Cadence Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at about $116,000. 95.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently commented on CADE shares. ValuEngine lowered shares of Cadence Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th. TheStreet cut Cadence Bancorp from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on Cadence Bancorp from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Cadence Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Cadence Bancorp from $14.50 to $13.25 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.69.

Shares of NYSE CADE traded up $0.54 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $6.22. The company had a trading volume of 3,183,258 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,980,567. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a market cap of $642.93 million, a PE ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $12.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.93. Cadence Bancorp has a 1-year low of $5.00 and a 1-year high of $23.22.

Cadence Bancorp (NYSE:CADE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $194.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $191.15 million. Cadence Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.20% and a net margin of 20.38%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.50 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Cadence Bancorp will post 1.66 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th were issued a dividend of $0.175 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 14th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.25%. Cadence Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.70%.

In other Cadence Bancorp news, Director Marc J. Shapiro purchased 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of $16.13 per share, for a total transaction of $403,250.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 25,000 shares in the company, valued at $403,250. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Samuel M. Tortorici purchased 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $9.73 per share, for a total transaction of $194,600.00. In the last quarter, insiders have bought 59,447 shares of company stock worth $782,861. 3.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Cadence Bancorp Profile

Cadence Bancorporation, a financial holding company, through its subsidiary, Cadence Bank, National Association, provides commercial banking products and services to middle-market commercial businesses, high net worth individuals, business owners, and retail customers in the United States. The company operates through Banking and Financial Services segments.

