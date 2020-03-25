Cadence Design Systems Inc (NASDAQ:CDNS) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Cadence Design Systems Inc (NASDAQ:CDNS) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the thirteen analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $81.90.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on CDNS shares. Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a report on Thursday, February 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $90.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on Cadence Design Systems from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Cadence Design Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on Cadence Design Systems from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th.

Get Cadence Design Systems alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ CDNS traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $63.18. 80,619 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,069,699. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.93, a P/E/G ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 1.17. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $68.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $68.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 1.74. Cadence Design Systems has a 52 week low of $51.39 and a 52 week high of $80.40.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The software maker reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.01. Cadence Design Systems had a net margin of 42.33% and a return on equity of 62.01%. The company had revenue of $599.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $595.48 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.52 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Cadence Design Systems will post 1.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Thomas P. Beckley sold 55,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $4,181,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 308,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,137,800. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP James J. Cowie sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.54, for a total value of $4,712,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 163,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,843,646.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 292,446 shares of company stock valued at $21,471,837. Insiders own 2.34% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. HWG Holdings LP lifted its position in Cadence Design Systems by 204.2% during the third quarter. HWG Holdings LP now owns 7,039 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $465,000 after buying an additional 4,725 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 1.3% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 505,290 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $33,390,000 after buying an additional 6,392 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 0.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,302,854 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $812,973,000 after buying an additional 42,326 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 151,886 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $10,534,000 after purchasing an additional 8,015 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Pension Service raised its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 5.3% in the third quarter. National Pension Service now owns 443,079 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $29,279,000 after purchasing an additional 22,461 shares during the last quarter. 86.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cadence Design Systems Company Profile

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel simulation platform; Palladium Z1, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium S1 field-programmable gate array prototyping platform.

Featured Article: Trading Options- What is a Strangle?

Receive News & Ratings for Cadence Design Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cadence Design Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.