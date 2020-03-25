Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Acquires 11,100 Shares of Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU)

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its holdings in Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) by 209.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,391 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,100 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec’s holdings in Kansas City Southern were worth $2,510,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Kansas City Southern in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Kansas City Southern during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV purchased a new position in Kansas City Southern during the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in Kansas City Southern by 42.4% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 272 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the period. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Kansas City Southern during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $62,000. 90.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on KSU shares. Raymond James reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $188.00 price target (up from $184.00) on shares of Kansas City Southern in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Stephens lifted their price objective on shares of Kansas City Southern from $165.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Kansas City Southern from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $175.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Kansas City Southern from $190.00 to $147.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $162.00 price objective on shares of Kansas City Southern in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $160.44.

NYSE:KSU opened at $122.36 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.62, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.97. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $150.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $148.65. Kansas City Southern has a 12 month low of $92.86 and a 12 month high of $178.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 17th. The transportation company reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $729.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $730.99 million. Kansas City Southern had a net margin of 18.80% and a return on equity of 13.69%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.56 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Kansas City Southern will post 7.83 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 9th will be given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 6th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.31%. Kansas City Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.19%.

In other Kansas City Southern news, EVP Warren K. Erdman sold 3,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.30, for a total value of $624,340.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 50,788 shares in the company, valued at $8,344,468.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Delano Jose Guillermo Zozaya sold 13,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.24, for a total transaction of $2,250,088.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 58,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,605,247.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

Kansas City Southern, a transportation holding company, provides domestic and international rail transportation services in North America. The company serves a ten-state region in the midwest and southeast regions of the United States and has the shortest north/south rail route between Kansas City, Missouri, and ports along the Gulf of Mexico in Alabama, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas.

