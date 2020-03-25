Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Boosts Holdings in Gold Fields Limited (NYSE:GFI)

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its holdings in shares of Gold Fields Limited (NYSE:GFI) by 12.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 386,900 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 42,400 shares during the quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec’s holdings in Gold Fields were worth $2,554,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of GFI. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in Gold Fields by 2,832.1% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 6,344 shares during the period. FCA Corp TX bought a new stake in Gold Fields during the fourth quarter valued at $66,000. Creative Planning bought a new stake in Gold Fields during the fourth quarter valued at $70,000. Hanlon Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Gold Fields during the fourth quarter valued at $72,000. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in Gold Fields during the fourth quarter valued at $73,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Gold Fields from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, March 6th. ValuEngine raised shares of Gold Fields from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Gold Fields currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.44.

Gold Fields stock opened at $5.39 on Wednesday. Gold Fields Limited has a 1-year low of $3.57 and a 1-year high of $7.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.83 and a beta of -0.62. The company’s 50-day moving average is $6.05 and its 200 day moving average is $5.79.

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be given a dividend of $0.0668 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th. Gold Fields’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.81%.

About Gold Fields

Gold Fields Limited operates as a gold producer with reserves and resources in South Africa, Ghana, Australia, and Peru. It holds interests in 7 operating mines with an annual gold-equivalent production of approximately 2.2 million ounces, as well as gold mineral reserves of approximately 49 million ounces and mineral resources of approximately 104 million ounces.

