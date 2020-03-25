Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Buys 11,300 Shares of AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME)

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its stake in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) by 112.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,306 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,300 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec’s holdings in AMETEK were worth $2,125,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Savior LLC bought a new stake in AMETEK in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in shares of AMETEK during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Price Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of AMETEK during the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of AMETEK by 26.2% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 578 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of AMETEK by 26.7% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 755 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.71% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Dennis K. Williams sold 5,190 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.14, for a total value of $524,916.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ruby R. Chandy sold 3,376 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.98, for a total value of $337,532.48. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 16,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,691,661.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 10,566 shares of company stock valued at $1,053,489. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on AME shares. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price objective on AMETEK from $120.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 16th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 price objective on shares of AMETEK in a report on Friday, January 31st. Stephens increased their price objective on AMETEK from $113.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on AMETEK from $107.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Langenberg & Company cut AMETEK to a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $100.71.

Shares of NYSE AME opened at $67.94 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $87.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $93.34. AMETEK, Inc. has a 52 week low of $54.82 and a 52 week high of $102.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.34 billion, a PE ratio of 18.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.19.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The technology company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.05. AMETEK had a return on equity of 20.14% and a net margin of 16.70%. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.86 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that AMETEK, Inc. will post 4.21 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.06%. This is a boost from AMETEK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th. AMETEK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.18%.

About AMETEK

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices worldwide. The company's Electronic Instruments segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process control instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; and instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets.

