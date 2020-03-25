Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Buys 2,925 Shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its stake in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) by 50.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,700 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,925 shares during the quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $2,272,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp grew its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,771,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $984,943,000 after buying an additional 121,902 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,195,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,113,000 after buying an additional 12,988 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,022,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,109,000 after buying an additional 7,546 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 765,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,850,000 after buying an additional 22,103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 639,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,105,000 after buying an additional 12,804 shares in the last quarter. 87.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get IDEXX Laboratories alerts:

Shares of IDEXX Laboratories stock opened at $204.99 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $15.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.01 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.31, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.94. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $256.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $265.73. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a one year low of $168.65 and a one year high of $296.25.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $605.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $600.60 million. IDEXX Laboratories had a return on equity of 283.27% and a net margin of 17.77%. IDEXX Laboratories’s revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.98 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 5.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

IDEXX Laboratories announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Wednesday, February 12th that permits the company to buyback 5,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. BidaskClub cut IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $290.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. IDEXX Laboratories presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $292.86.

In other IDEXX Laboratories news, Director Jonathan W. Ayers sold 39,143 shares of IDEXX Laboratories stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.62, for a total transaction of $11,493,167.66. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 847,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $248,984,768.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

IDEXX Laboratories Profile

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes products and services primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; Livestock, Poultry and Dairy; and Other segments.

Recommended Story: Death Cross

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IDXX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX).

Receive News & Ratings for IDEXX Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDEXX Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.