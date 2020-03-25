Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Buys 39,400 Shares of Fox Corp (NASDAQ:FOX)

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its stake in shares of Fox Corp (NASDAQ:FOX) by 129.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 69,880 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 39,400 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec’s holdings in FOX were worth $2,544,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in FOX in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new position in shares of FOX during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in shares of FOX by 466.0% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 849 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 699 shares during the last quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of FOX during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc acquired a new position in shares of FOX during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on FOX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on FOX from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. BidaskClub lowered FOX from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. Finally, ValuEngine raised FOX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, December 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.40.

FOX opened at $21.65 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.42. The company has a market capitalization of $12.02 billion and a PE ratio of 7.57. Fox Corp has a 1 year low of $19.13 and a 1 year high of $38.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 3.52 and a quick ratio of 2.67.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.39). The firm had revenue of $3.78 billion during the quarter. FOX had a net margin of 15.22% and a return on equity of 14.73%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.54 EPS.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 4th will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.25%.

FOX Profile

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates through Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations segments. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution primarily through cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators, telecommunications companies, and online video distributors.

