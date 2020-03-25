Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Cuts Stake in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lowered its stake in shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) by 20.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 64,964 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,200 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $2,400,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Fastenal by 72.1% in the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 284 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Fastenal by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 9,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,000 after buying an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Fastenal by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 4,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in Fastenal by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 42,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,587,000 after buying an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital City Trust Co. FL lifted its holdings in Fastenal by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Capital City Trust Co. FL now owns 46,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,729,000 after buying an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. 82.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Fastenal alerts:

A number of research analysts recently commented on FAST shares. BidaskClub raised shares of Fastenal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Buckingham Research increased their target price on shares of Fastenal from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Fastenal from $37.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. ValuEngine raised shares of Fastenal from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised shares of Fastenal from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $38.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.67.

In other news, Director Michael J. Ancius purchased 740 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $34.94 per share, for a total transaction of $25,855.60. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Daniel L. Florness sold 7,500 shares of Fastenal stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.20, for a total transaction of $286,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 207,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,914,658. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 18,945 shares of company stock valued at $672,514. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ FAST opened at $31.37 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 4.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Fastenal has a 52 week low of $26.72 and a 52 week high of $39.31. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $35.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.23.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 17th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.29 billion. Fastenal had a net margin of 14.83% and a return on equity of 31.16%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.60 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Fastenal will post 1.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 31st were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 30th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.19%. This is a boost from Fastenal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Fastenal’s payout ratio is presently 72.46%.

Fastenal Profile

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and other industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, such as bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

Featured Article: What is the Federal Reserve?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FAST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST).

Receive News & Ratings for Fastenal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fastenal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.