Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Has $1.81 Million Holdings in Waste Connections Inc (NYSE:WCN)

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lessened its holdings in shares of Waste Connections Inc (NYSE:WCN) by 22.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 19,900 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 5,700 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec’s holdings in Waste Connections were worth $1,807,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Waste Connections by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 3,883 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $374,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. Altman Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Waste Connections by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Altman Advisors Inc. now owns 20,177 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,832,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. Sterling Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Waste Connections by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Sterling Investment Management Inc. now owns 16,351 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,485,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Waste Connections by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 8,124 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $738,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the period. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank lifted its holdings in Waste Connections by 137.1% in the fourth quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 313 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.60% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Eric Hansen sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.28, for a total transaction of $521,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $716,090.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on WCN shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Waste Connections in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $106.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Waste Connections from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Waste Connections from $109.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Waste Connections from $98.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised shares of Waste Connections from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $104.64.

NYSE:WCN opened at $75.34 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $96.15 and a 200-day moving average of $92.94. The company has a market cap of $19.16 billion, a PE ratio of 26.61, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.12. Waste Connections Inc has a one year low of $71.52 and a one year high of $105.17.

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The business services provider reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. Waste Connections had a net margin of 10.52% and a return on equity of 10.66%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.63 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Waste Connections Inc will post 2.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 27th were given a dividend of $0.185 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 26th. This is an increase from Waste Connections’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.98%. Waste Connections’s payout ratio is presently 27.21%.

About Waste Connections

Waste Connections, Inc provides waste collection, transfer, disposal, and recycling services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through six segments: Southern, Western, Eastern, Canada, Central, and Exploration and Production (E&P). It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and E&P customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

