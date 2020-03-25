Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Has $1.85 Million Stock Position in Israel Chemicals Ltd (NYSE:ICL)

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec reduced its position in Israel Chemicals Ltd (NYSE:ICL) by 12.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 392,136 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 56,023 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec’s holdings in Israel Chemicals were worth $1,845,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Israel Chemicals by 44.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,167,972 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,595,000 after purchasing an additional 361,436 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Israel Chemicals in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Israel Chemicals by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,913,714 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $13,957,000 after purchasing an additional 111,709 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its stake in Israel Chemicals by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 280,833 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,320,000 after purchasing an additional 3,342 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Israel Chemicals by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 213,672 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,023,000 after purchasing an additional 7,018 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.02% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on ICL shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of Israel Chemicals from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Israel Chemicals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Israel Chemicals in a report on Thursday, January 16th. They issued an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

Israel Chemicals stock opened at $3.35 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.05 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Israel Chemicals Ltd has a twelve month low of $2.68 and a twelve month high of $5.57. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $3.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.38.

Israel Chemicals (NYSE:ICL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The basic materials company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter. Israel Chemicals had a net margin of 9.01% and a return on equity of 11.82%. Equities analysts anticipate that Israel Chemicals Ltd will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 4th were issued a $0.018 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.07 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.15%.

Israel Chemicals Company Profile

Israel Chemicals Ltd. operates as a specialty minerals and chemicals company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Industrial Products, Potash, Phosphate Solutions, and Innovative Ag Solutions (IAS). The Industrial Products segment produces bromine out of a solution that is a by-product of the potash production process, as well as bromine-based compounds; produces various grades of potash, salt, magnesium chloride, and magnesia products; and produces and markets phosphorous-based flame retardants and other phosphorus-based products.

