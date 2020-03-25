Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Has $2.03 Million Holdings in Aon PLC (NYSE:AON)

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lessened its stake in Aon PLC (NYSE:AON) by 19.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,760 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,400 shares during the quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec’s holdings in AON were worth $2,033,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AON. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AON by 31.3% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,437,207 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $299,356,000 after purchasing an additional 342,904 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in shares of AON by 24.6% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 551,563 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $114,885,000 after buying an additional 109,068 shares during the period. Aviva PLC increased its stake in shares of AON by 36.9% during the fourth quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 379,414 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $79,028,000 after buying an additional 102,366 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of AON during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $19,465,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of AON by 108.4% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 171,081 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,116,000 after buying an additional 88,972 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.06% of the company’s stock.

Get AON alerts:

In other AON news, CFO Christa Davies sold 2,354 shares of AON stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.77, for a total transaction of $550,294.58. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 220,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,562,882.67. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Anthony R. Goland sold 15,040 shares of AON stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.00, for a total value of $3,534,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,937,895. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 18,644 shares of company stock valued at $4,285,545 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE AON opened at $166.04 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.52. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $207.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $202.25. Aon PLC has a fifty-two week low of $143.93 and a fifty-two week high of $238.19. The company has a market cap of $33.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.15 and a beta of 0.79.

AON (NYSE:AON) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The financial services provider reported $2.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.85 billion. AON had a return on equity of 55.95% and a net margin of 13.91%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.16 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Aon PLC will post 10.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on AON shares. MKM Partners boosted their target price on AON from $225.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded AON from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $225.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Citigroup began coverage on AON in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $245.00 price target for the company. Cfra reduced their price target on AON from $250.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded AON from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $219.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $221.90.

AON Company Profile

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides advisory and solutions based on risk, retirement, and health to clients. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, cyber, and global risk consulting solutions, as well as acts as a captive insurance provider; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

See Also: Discover Your Risk Tolerance



Receive News & Ratings for AON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AON and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.