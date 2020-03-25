Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Has $2.54 Million Stock Holdings in Kellogg (NYSE:K)

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec cut its holdings in Kellogg (NYSE:K) by 16.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 36,776 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,000 shares during the quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec’s holdings in Kellogg were worth $2,543,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in K. Busey Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Kellogg in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Kellogg in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Kellogg in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in Kellogg by 125.1% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 547 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Finally, grace capital bought a new stake in Kellogg in the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Institutional investors own 87.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on K shares. ValuEngine raised shares of Kellogg from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Kellogg in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $74.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Kellogg from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $69.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of Kellogg in a report on Sunday, February 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $68.00 target price on shares of Kellogg in a report on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Kellogg has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.63.

Shares of NYSE:K opened at $56.27 on Wednesday. Kellogg has a 52 week low of $51.34 and a 52 week high of $71.05. The company’s 50 day moving average is $63.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30. The company has a market cap of $18.34 billion, a PE ratio of 20.10, a P/E/G ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.66.

Kellogg (NYSE:K) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $3.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.18 billion. Kellogg had a net margin of 7.07% and a return on equity of 41.84%. The company’s revenue was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.91 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Kellogg will post 3.74 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 3rd were given a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 2nd. Kellogg’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.87%.

In other Kellogg news, CEO Steven A. Cahillane purchased 16,810 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $65.33 per share, for a total transaction of $1,098,197.30. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 50,565 shares in the company, valued at $3,303,411.45. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.61, for a total transaction of $7,061,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 400,000 shares of company stock valued at $26,201,000. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Kellogg

Kellogg Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets ready-to-eat cereal and convenience foods. The company operates through U.S. Snacks, U.S. Morning Foods, U.S. Specialty Channels, North America Other, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Pacific segments. Its principal products include crackers, cookies, crisps and other savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, fruit-flavored snacks, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

