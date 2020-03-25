Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Increases Stock Holdings in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) by 405.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 56,651 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 45,451 shares during the quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $2,598,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Anderson Fisher LLC purchased a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Advanced Micro Devices in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Tarbox Family Office Inc. grew its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 129.1% in the fourth quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 912 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 514 shares in the last quarter. TFO TDC LLC purchased a new position in Advanced Micro Devices in the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Advanced Micro Devices in the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Advanced Micro Devices alerts:

In other news, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.94, for a total transaction of $8,091,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,753,670 shares in the company, valued at $148,532,959.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 17,922 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.90, for a total transaction of $983,917.80. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 61,098 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,354,280.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 242,922 shares of company stock worth $12,930,668 in the last ninety days. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

AMD opened at $46.22 on Wednesday. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 12-month low of $24.55 and a 12-month high of $59.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.70 billion, a PE ratio of 154.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 2.89. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $48.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.87.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.11 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 5.07% and a return on equity of 26.22%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.08 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have commented on AMD shares. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “hold” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Nomura reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $58.00 price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $66.00 price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Finally, Summer Street upgraded shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.24.

Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit (APU), chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), and professional GPUs; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products and technology for game consoles.

Featured Article: FAANG Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD).

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Micro Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Micro Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.