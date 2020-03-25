Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Lowers Position in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP)

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lessened its stake in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) by 13.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,969 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,000 shares during the quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec’s holdings in Check Point Software Technologies were worth $2,216,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt increased its position in Check Point Software Technologies by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt now owns 5,360,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $598,605,000 after purchasing an additional 122,000 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in Check Point Software Technologies by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,149,812 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $460,463,000 after purchasing an additional 154,934 shares during the last quarter. Pendal Group Ltd bought a new stake in Check Point Software Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $321,280,000. Investec Asset Management LTD bought a new stake in Check Point Software Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $299,880,000. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in Check Point Software Technologies by 0.6% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,633,713 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $288,392,000 after purchasing an additional 14,618 shares during the last quarter. 71.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. William Blair cut shares of Check Point Software Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. First Analysis cut shares of Check Point Software Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $133.00 to $119.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. SunTrust Banks upgraded shares of Check Point Software Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of Check Point Software Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $115.00 to $106.00 in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $116.44.

NASDAQ:CHKP opened at $91.94 on Wednesday. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a 1-year low of $80.06 and a 1-year high of $132.76. The company has a 50-day moving average of $105.29 and a 200 day moving average of $110.45. The firm has a market cap of $13.32 billion, a PE ratio of 16.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.77.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $544.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $542.59 million. Check Point Software Technologies had a net margin of 41.39% and a return on equity of 23.10%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.68 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. will post 5.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Check Point Software Technologies Profile

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a portfolio of network and gateway solutions, management solutions, and data and endpoint security solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against 5th generation mega cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, and mobile; security gateways from platforms for small business and small office locations, high end and high demanding data centers, and perimeter environments; and Check Point SandBlast family for threat prevention and zero-day protections.

