Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Reduces Stake in Archer Daniels Midland Co (NYSE:ADM)

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec decreased its stake in shares of Archer Daniels Midland Co (NYSE:ADM) by 72.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 44,289 shares of the company’s stock after selling 116,900 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec’s holdings in Archer Daniels Midland were worth $2,053,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ADM. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Archer Daniels Midland in the third quarter worth $29,000. Retirement Network purchased a new position in Archer Daniels Midland during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Sage Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Archer Daniels Midland during the 4th quarter worth $43,000. CFM Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Archer Daniels Midland in the fourth quarter worth approximately $60,000. Finally, Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC increased its position in shares of Archer Daniels Midland by 1,242.1% in the third quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 1,416 shares in the last quarter. 78.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Archer Daniels Midland alerts:

Several equities analysts have issued reports on ADM shares. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised Archer Daniels Midland from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Archer Daniels Midland from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. ValuEngine upgraded Archer Daniels Midland from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target on shares of Archer Daniels Midland in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.63.

NYSE:ADM opened at $32.32 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a market capitalization of $16.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.19 and a beta of 1.13. Archer Daniels Midland Co has a 12 month low of $28.92 and a 12 month high of $47.20. The business’s 50-day moving average is $39.71 and its 200 day moving average is $42.04.

Archer Daniels Midland (NYSE:ADM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The company reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.63. The business had revenue of $16.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.31 billion. Archer Daniels Midland had a return on equity of 9.63% and a net margin of 2.13%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.88 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Archer Daniels Midland Co will post 3.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 13th were given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 12th. This is a positive change from Archer Daniels Midland’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Archer Daniels Midland’s payout ratio is presently 44.44%.

In other news, SVP Ambrose Michael D sold 6,635 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.13, for a total value of $306,072.55. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 210,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,691,728.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Francisco J. Sanchez bought 1,370 shares of Archer Daniels Midland stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $36.95 per share, for a total transaction of $50,621.50. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,370 shares in the company, valued at approximately $161,471.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Archer Daniels Midland Profile

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Origination, Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition. It buys, stores, cleans, and transports agricultural commodities, such as oilseeds, corn, wheat, milo, oats, rice, and barley, as well as resells these commodities primarily as food and feed ingredients and as raw materials for the agricultural processing industry.

Featured Story: How Do Front-End Loads Impact an Investment?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Archer Daniels Midland Co (NYSE:ADM).

Receive News & Ratings for Archer Daniels Midland Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Archer Daniels Midland and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.