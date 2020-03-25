Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Reduces Stake in Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK)

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lowered its stake in Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK) by 8.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,308 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,621 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec’s holdings in Mohawk Industries were worth $2,360,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Mohawk Industries in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new stake in Mohawk Industries in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. CWM LLC lifted its stake in Mohawk Industries by 1,090.5% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 250 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. CFM Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Mohawk Industries in the fourth quarter worth about $66,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Mohawk Industries by 70.3% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 540 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MHK opened at $77.29 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.27. Mohawk Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $56.62 and a 52 week high of $156.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $114.10 and a 200 day moving average of $128.82.

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $2.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $2.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.42 billion. Mohawk Industries had a net margin of 7.46% and a return on equity of 9.27%. Mohawk Industries’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.53 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Mohawk Industries, Inc. will post 10.12 EPS for the current year.

In other Mohawk Industries news, Director Filip Balcaen acquired 52,000 shares of Mohawk Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $109.37 per share, with a total value of $5,687,240.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $237,770.38. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 18.00% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Mohawk Industries from $155.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on shares of Mohawk Industries from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Mohawk Industries in a research note on Friday, December 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $165.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Mohawk Industries from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $136.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Mohawk Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $136.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Mohawk Industries has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $145.67.

About Mohawk Industries

Mohawk Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, distributes, and markets flooring products for remodeling and new constructions of residential and commercial spaces worldwide. It operates through three segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America (Flooring NA), and Flooring Rest of the World (Flooring ROW).

