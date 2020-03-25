Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Sells 14,100 Shares of Pentair PLC (NYSE:PNR)

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lessened its stake in Pentair PLC (NYSE:PNR) by 21.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 51,649 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 14,100 shares during the quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec’s holdings in Pentair were worth $2,369,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Americana Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Pentair in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Great Diamond Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Pentair in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Pentair by 418.3% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,218 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 983 shares in the last quarter. Covington Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of Pentair by 25.0% in the third quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 1,250 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pendal Group Ltd bought a new position in shares of Pentair in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Institutional investors own 87.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Pentair alerts:

Shares of Pentair stock opened at $27.01 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.19. Pentair PLC has a 12 month low of $22.01 and a 12 month high of $47.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Pentair (NYSE:PNR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $755.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $754.02 million. Pentair had a return on equity of 21.60% and a net margin of 12.03%. The business’s revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.60 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Pentair PLC will post 2.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 17th will be given a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 16th. Pentair’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.93%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on PNR. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Pentair in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Pentair from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $42.00 to $54.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Pentair from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Pentair in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Pentair from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $37.00 to $32.00 in a report on Monday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.10.

About Pentair

Pentair plc provides various smart water solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Aquatic Systems, Filtration Solutions, and Flow Technologies. The Aquatic Systems segment manufactures and sells residential and commercial pool equipment and accessories, including pumps, filters, heaters, lights, automatic controls, automatic cleaners, maintenance equipment, and pool accessories for residential and commercial pool maintenance, pool repair, renovation, service and construction, and aquaculture solution applications.

See Also: Gross Domestic Product (GDP)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PNR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pentair PLC (NYSE:PNR).

Receive News & Ratings for Pentair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pentair and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.