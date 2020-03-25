Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Sells 17,300 Shares of CBRE Group Inc (NYSE:CBRE)

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lessened its stake in CBRE Group Inc (NYSE:CBRE) by 29.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,244 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 17,300 shares during the quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec’s holdings in CBRE Group were worth $2,528,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of CBRE Group by 1.2% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 433,626 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $22,986,000 after acquiring an additional 5,077 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of CBRE Group by 5.7% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,256,591 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $755,742,000 after acquiring an additional 765,289 shares during the last quarter. SWS Partners purchased a new stake in shares of CBRE Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $650,000. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of CBRE Group by 7.5% during the third quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 281,923 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,945,000 after acquiring an additional 19,580 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CBRE Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $349,000. Institutional investors own 94.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on CBRE. Zacks Investment Research raised CBRE Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 28th. UBS Group increased their price target on CBRE Group from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Bank of America downgraded CBRE Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of CBRE Group in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, ValuEngine raised CBRE Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. CBRE Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.60.

NYSE:CBRE opened at $33.86 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.03. CBRE Group Inc has a 1 year low of $29.17 and a 1 year high of $64.75. The company has a market capitalization of $9.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.01, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.64.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $7.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.84 billion. CBRE Group had a net margin of 5.37% and a return on equity of 22.53%. CBRE Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.21 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that CBRE Group Inc will post 3.95 earnings per share for the current year.

CBRE Group Company Profile

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company worldwide. It operates through Americas; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Asia Pacific; Global Investment Management; and Development Services segments. The company offers strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing; integrated property sales, and mortgage and structured financing services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

