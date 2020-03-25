Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Sells 27,700 Shares of Travelers Companies Inc (NYSE:TRV)

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec trimmed its position in Travelers Companies Inc (NYSE:TRV) by 63.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,076 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 27,700 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $2,202,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Travelers Companies by 5.5% during the third quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 7,483 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,107,000 after buying an additional 391 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Travelers Companies by 3.7% in the third quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 3,047 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $453,000 after buying an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Travelers Companies by 65.5% in the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 6,357 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $945,000 after buying an additional 2,516 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Travelers Companies by 35.2% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 143,224 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $21,319,000 after buying an additional 37,301 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Andra AP fonden grew its stake in shares of Travelers Companies by 8.6% in the third quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 46,700 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $6,944,000 after buying an additional 3,700 shares in the last quarter. 80.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Philip T. Ruegger III acquired 670 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $118.54 per share, for a total transaction of $79,421.80. Following the purchase, the director now owns 33,881 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,016,253.74. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Travelers Companies from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $144.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Travelers Companies from $140.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price objective on Travelers Companies from $136.00 to $130.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Buckingham Research reduced their price objective on Travelers Companies from $158.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Atlantic Securities raised Travelers Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $125.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $141.56.

NYSE:TRV opened at $93.74 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $22.53 billion, a PE ratio of 9.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The company has a 50-day moving average of $122.02 and a 200 day moving average of $134.27. Travelers Companies Inc has a 1-year low of $76.99 and a 1-year high of $155.09.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The insurance provider reported $3.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.23 by $0.09. Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 10.03% and a net margin of 8.30%. The business had revenue of $7.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.13 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Travelers Companies Inc will post 10.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.82 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 9th. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.50%. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 34.17%.

About Travelers Companies

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

