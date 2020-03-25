Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Sells 38,548 Shares of Interpublic Group of Companies Inc (NYSE:IPG)

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec trimmed its holdings in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies Inc (NYSE:IPG) by 30.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 86,168 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 38,548 shares during the quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec’s holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies were worth $1,990,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new stake in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI increased its position in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 1,031.7% during the fourth quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 1,856 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 1,692 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its position in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 188.2% during the fourth quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 2,029 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 1,325 shares during the period. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies during the fourth quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies during the fourth quarter valued at about $66,000. 96.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Jocelyn Carter-Miller sold 9,767 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.71, for a total transaction of $231,575.57. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael Isor Roth sold 159,105 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.27, for a total value of $3,384,163.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.09% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:IPG opened at $14.77 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.00 billion, a PE ratio of 8.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.00. Interpublic Group of Companies Inc has a fifty-two week low of $11.63 and a fifty-two week high of $25.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $20.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.79.

Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The business services provider reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $2.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.42 billion. Interpublic Group of Companies had a return on equity of 29.83% and a net margin of 6.42%. The firm’s revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.89 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Interpublic Group of Companies Inc will post 2.04 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd were issued a $0.255 dividend. This is an increase from Interpublic Group of Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 28th. This represents a $1.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.91%. Interpublic Group of Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 52.85%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on IPG shares. Cfra upped their price target on Interpublic Group of Companies from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. TheStreet lowered Interpublic Group of Companies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Interpublic Group of Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.50.

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc provides advertising and marketing services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Integrated Agency Networks and Constituency Management Group. It offers consumer advertising, digital marketing, communications planning and media buying, public relations, and specialized communications disciplines.

