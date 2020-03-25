Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Sells 69,170 Shares of Regions Financial Corp (NYSE:RF)

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec trimmed its holdings in Regions Financial Corp (NYSE:RF) by 32.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 143,980 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 69,170 shares during the quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec’s holdings in Regions Financial were worth $2,471,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of Regions Financial by 77.4% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,432 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 1,061 shares in the last quarter. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Regions Financial in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new stake in Regions Financial in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Regions Financial in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. lifted its stake in Regions Financial by 72.5% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 3,104 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 1,305 shares in the last quarter. 72.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:RF opened at $8.85 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $13.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.62. The company has a market cap of $7.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.98, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.88. Regions Financial Corp has a fifty-two week low of $6.94 and a fifty-two week high of $17.54.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 17th. The bank reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. Regions Financial had a return on equity of 10.77% and a net margin of 23.42%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.37 EPS. Research analysts predict that Regions Financial Corp will post 1.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 6th will be issued a $0.155 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 5th. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.01%. Regions Financial’s payout ratio is currently 40.00%.

Several research firms have commented on RF. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Regions Financial from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Robert W. Baird upgraded Regions Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Nomura reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of Regions Financial in a research report on Monday, January 20th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $14.00 price target on shares of Regions Financial in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on Regions Financial from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Regions Financial has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.92.

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing services; corresponding deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

