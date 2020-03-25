Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Trims Stake in Qorvo Inc (NASDAQ:QRVO)

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec reduced its position in shares of Qorvo Inc (NASDAQ:QRVO) by 44.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,100 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 18,000 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec’s holdings in Qorvo were worth $2,569,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QRVO. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Qorvo by 74.6% during the fourth quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 14,398 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,673,000 after acquiring an additional 6,153 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its stake in Qorvo by 14.6% in the fourth quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 242,944 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,237,000 after buying an additional 30,953 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Qorvo by 16.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,004,669 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $116,773,000 after buying an additional 143,646 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in Qorvo in the fourth quarter worth about $907,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Qorvo by 51,595.6% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 46,526 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,406,000 after buying an additional 46,436 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Qorvo from $98.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Qorvo from $105.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Qorvo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Qorvo from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Qorvo from $115.00 to $84.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $109.44.

Shares of NASDAQ QRVO opened at $78.79 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 3.23 and a current ratio of 4.21. The company has a market cap of $8.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.26. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $94.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $96.64. Qorvo Inc has a 52-week low of $58.52 and a 52-week high of $122.37.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The semiconductor company reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.40. Qorvo had a net margin of 11.03% and a return on equity of 14.97%. The business had revenue of $869.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $852.62 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.85 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Qorvo Inc will post 5.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Qorvo news, VP Gina Harrison sold 1,328 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.69, for a total transaction of $116,452.32. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 15,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,379,363.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Qorvo, Inc provides radio frequency (RF) solutions and technologies for mobile device, infrastructure, and defense and aerospace applications worldwide. It operates through Mobile Products (MP) and Infrastructure and Defense Products (IDP) segments. The MP segment offers cellular RF and WiFi solutions, bulk acoustic wave (BAW) and surface acoustic wave (SAW) filters, power amplifiers (PAs), low noise amplifiers (LNAs), switches, multi-band PAs and transmit modules, RF power management integrated circuits, diversity receive modules, antenna switch modules, antenna tuning and control solutions, modules incorporating PAs and duplexers, and modules incorporating switches, PAs, and duplexers.

