Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Trims Stock Position in Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR)

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec cut its stake in shares of Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR) by 29.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 227,787 shares of the company’s stock after selling 93,107 shares during the quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec’s holdings in Amcor were worth $2,469,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amcor during the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Evoke Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Amcor by 203.3% during the fourth quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 4,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 2,861 shares during the period. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Amcor during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new position in Amcor during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in Amcor by 34.1% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 8,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 2,267 shares during the period. 30.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Ronald Stephen Delia acquired 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $10.64 per share, for a total transaction of $532,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Ian Wilson acquired 72,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.60 per share, with a total value of $475,200.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE AMCR opened at $7.52 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. Amcor plc has a 12-month low of $5.80 and a 12-month high of $11.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.93 and a beta of 0.83.

Amcor (NYSE:AMCR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.02. Amcor had a net margin of 4.01% and a return on equity of 14.91%. The business had revenue of $3.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.13 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Amcor plc will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 4th were issued a $0.115 dividend. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 3rd. Amcor’s dividend payout ratio is currently 75.41%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on AMCR shares. Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Amcor in a report on Friday, December 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $11.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Amcor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Deutsche Bank started coverage on shares of Amcor in a report on Thursday, March 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.50 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Amcor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Amcor from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.29.

About Amcor

Amcor plc develops, manufactures, and sells various packaging products for food, beverage, pharmaceutical, medical, home and personal care, and other products worldwide. It provides flexible packaging products, specialty cartons, plastic bottles and jars, and capsules and closures. The company is based in Bristol, the United Kingdom.

