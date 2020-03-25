CalAmp (NASDAQ:CAMP) Upgraded to Buy by Canaccord Genuity

CalAmp (NASDAQ:CAMP) was upgraded by analysts at Canaccord Genuity to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. The firm currently has a $12.00 target price on the Wireless communications provider’s stock. Canaccord Genuity’s price objective points to a potential upside of 168.46% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on CAMP. ValuEngine raised CalAmp from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 27th. Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on CalAmp from $7.75 to $5.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised CalAmp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. First Analysis downgraded CalAmp from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $17.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Craig Hallum decreased their target price on CalAmp from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. CalAmp presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.67.

NASDAQ CAMP traded down $0.31 on Wednesday, hitting $4.47. 654,988 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 553,574. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $8.47 and a 200 day moving average of $9.95. The company has a market capitalization of $163.29 million, a P/E ratio of -12.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.72. CalAmp has a twelve month low of $3.70 and a twelve month high of $14.69.

In other news, CEO Michael J. Burdiek sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total value of $300,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 645,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,450,200. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 4.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC acquired a new position in CalAmp in the 4th quarter worth $9,555,000. Atria Investments LLC bought a new stake in CalAmp during the 2nd quarter worth about $9,248,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in CalAmp during the 4th quarter worth about $7,506,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in CalAmp by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,202,556 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $121,895,000 after buying an additional 456,236 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Summit Trail Advisors LLC lifted its position in CalAmp by 1,685.2% during the 1st quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 437,742 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $438,000 after buying an additional 413,221 shares in the last quarter. 77.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CalAmp

CalAmp Corp. provides in telematics systems, and software and subscription services in the United States, Latin America, Western Europe, Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company offers mobile resource management telematics devices for the Internet of Things market, which enable customers to optimize their operations by collecting, monitoring, and reporting business-critical information and desired intelligence from remote and mobile assets.

