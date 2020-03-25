Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have given a hold recommendation and twelve have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $118.15.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CPT. BTIG Research cut shares of Camden Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Sandler O’Neill upgraded shares of Camden Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, December 20th. KeyCorp restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $122.00 price target (up previously from $117.00) on shares of Camden Property Trust in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Zelman & Associates restated a “sell” rating on shares of Camden Property Trust in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Camden Property Trust from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th.

Shares of Camden Property Trust stock traded up $5.59 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $75.82. The company had a trading volume of 41,057 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,323,014. The company has a market cap of $6.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.47. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $104.99 and its 200-day moving average is $108.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 0.22. Camden Property Trust has a fifty-two week low of $62.48 and a fifty-two week high of $120.73.

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.57. Camden Property Trust had a net margin of 21.35% and a return on equity of 5.95%. The firm had revenue of $263.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $262.36 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.23 earnings per share. Camden Property Trust’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Camden Property Trust will post 5.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be given a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.22%. Camden Property Trust’s payout ratio is 63.49%.

In related news, CEO Richard J. Campo sold 30,211 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.76, for a total value of $3,195,115.36. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 184,010 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,460,897.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Scott S. Ingraham sold 322 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.76, for a total transaction of $34,054.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 77,075 shares in the company, valued at $8,151,452. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 85,354 shares of company stock worth $9,151,583. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Camden Property Trust by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,020,883 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $673,127,000 after acquiring an additional 71,653 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Camden Property Trust by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,061,392 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $218,714,000 after acquiring an additional 110,854 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Camden Property Trust by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,582,234 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $167,794,000 after acquiring an additional 69,336 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Camden Property Trust by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,360,289 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $144,327,000 after acquiring an additional 33,648 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in shares of Camden Property Trust by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,308,994 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $138,884,000 after acquiring an additional 53,520 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.16% of the company’s stock.

Camden Property Trust, an S&P 400 Company, is a real estate company engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. Camden owns interests in and operates 161 properties containing 55,160 apartment homes across the United States.

