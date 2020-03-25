Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) Upgraded by Zelman & Associates to “Hold”

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) was upgraded by analysts at Zelman & Associates from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Scotiabank upgraded Camden Property Trust from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $122.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Cfra raised shares of Camden Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $116.00 to $127.00 in a report on Friday, January 31st. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Camden Property Trust from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $117.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 16th. TheStreet raised shares of Camden Property Trust from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank raised shares of Camden Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $116.13.

Shares of CPT traded up $4.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $74.25. 1,226,040 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,323,014. Camden Property Trust has a 52 week low of $62.48 and a 52 week high of $120.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market cap of $6.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.47. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $104.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $108.85.

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.57. Camden Property Trust had a net margin of 21.35% and a return on equity of 5.95%. The company had revenue of $263.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $262.36 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.23 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Camden Property Trust will post 5.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Vice Chairman D Keith Oden sold 29,637 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.76, for a total value of $3,134,409.12. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 201,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,333,801.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Richard J. Campo sold 30,211 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.76, for a total transaction of $3,195,115.36. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 184,010 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,460,897.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 85,354 shares of company stock worth $9,151,583 in the last ninety days. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Camden Property Trust stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) by 1.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,426,035 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 255,978 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 14.90% of Camden Property Trust worth $1,505,934,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 92.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Camden Property Trust Company Profile

Camden Property Trust, an S&P 400 Company, is a real estate company engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. Camden owns interests in and operates 161 properties containing 55,160 apartment homes across the United States.

