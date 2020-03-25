Cameco Corp (NYSE:CCJ) Shares Sold by Public Sector Pension Investment Board

Public Sector Pension Investment Board lowered its holdings in Cameco Corp (NYSE:CCJ) (TSE:CCO) by 5.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 460,378 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 28,100 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board owned approximately 0.12% of Cameco worth $4,097,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC raised its position in Cameco by 45,417.1% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 98,317 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,159,000 after buying an additional 98,101 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Cameco in the first quarter worth $446,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Cameco by 16.1% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 185,601 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,189,000 after buying an additional 25,793 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of Cameco by 1,130.1% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 11,489 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 10,555 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of Cameco by 1.3% in the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 146,705 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,394,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.79% of the company’s stock.

CCJ has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cameco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.50 target price for the company in a report on Monday, March 9th. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of Cameco in a research note on Monday, February 10th. ValuEngine cut shares of Cameco from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded shares of Cameco to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cameco has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.63.

CCJ stock traded down $0.27 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $6.43. The company had a trading volume of 5,953,808 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,744,867. The company has a market capitalization of $2.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.93 and a beta of 0.59. Cameco Corp has a 12-month low of $5.30 and a 12-month high of $12.12. The company has a quick ratio of 5.36, a current ratio of 6.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $8.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.90.

Cameco (NYSE:CCJ) (TSE:CCO) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 7th. The basic materials company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.14. Cameco had a net margin of 4.01% and a return on equity of 0.84%. The business had revenue of $871.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $796.59 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.51 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Cameco Corp will post 0.02 EPS for the current year.

About Cameco

Cameco Corporation produces and sells uranium worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Uranium and Fuel Services. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, as well as purchase and sale of uranium concentrate. Its operating uranium properties include the Cigar Lake property located in Saskatchewan, Canada; and the Inkai property located in Kazakhstan.

